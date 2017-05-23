23 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

African Youth Discuss Inclusive Democracy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

Young cadres representing different political parties from African countries and beyond on Sunday concluded a three-day meeting in Kigali during which they discussed inclusive democratic governance.

The Summer School for the Youth Cadres of Political Parties was organised by the National Consultative Forum for Political Organisations (NFPO), in partnership with International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

The meeting sought to equip the youth with skills to champion sustainable development in their respective countries once they get into positions of leadership.

Addressing the participants, Madina Ndangiza, the NFPO deputy spokesperson, said there is need to engage the youth, irrespective of their political leaning, in inclusive democratic governance if the continent and the world in general are to have better future leaders.

After the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, she said, Rwanda opted to focus its politics toward inclusive democracy and power sharing.

"This political option remains the foundation of governance, which is the basis for Rwanda's national cohesion and unity as well as development," she said.

Involving youth

Ndangiza urged political parties from various countries to involve the youth in sensitisation and activities in the field and hailed the first action of joint partnership with IDEA.

She said the meeting was an opportunity to discuss issues that affect democratic governance and help the youth to become better future leaders.

The youth political leadership academy started in 2011 and it has trained over 1,000 young Rwandans in democratic governance, public policies and political communication, according to Oswald Burasanzwe, NFPO executive secretary.

Burasanzwe said the idea is to keep training more youth and involving them in good governance.

Dr Awer Mawien, deputy speaker of the National Assembly of South Sudan, said: "We will be having common understanding as African countries toward how to participate more in political parties and in political arena, the youth need to be empowered to be fully involved and have impact in democratic governance as future leaders."

Jean Damascene Ndabirora, 25, the vice president of the youth league of Liberal Party (Rwanda), said that while there is a political will for some countries to help the youth in democratic governance, there are still issues of not involving it in decision making and problem solving.

Participants were drawn from Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Haiti, France, Nepal and hosts Rwanda.

Africa

Why Extreme Nationalism Must Not Be Allowed to Take Hold

A few months ago stories had begun to circulate about the imminent demise of globalisation and the liberal world order… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.