23 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Bourse Benchmark Index Drops By 0.18 Percent

Rwanda's benchmark index for local counters declined by 0.18 per cent points to close at 121.09 points, while the All Share index shed 0.02 per cent to 127.42 points yesterday, the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) daily market report indicates.

Only two counters were active during the trading session and the bonds market was quiet. Bank of Kigali was the loser of the day, closing at Rwf244, a decline from Friday's close of Rwf245. The counter recorded a total turnover of almost Rwf1.4 million from 5,600 shares traded in one deal, the report shows.

I&M Bank pushed 1,000 shares in one deal worth a total turnover of Rwf104,000. The counter was unchanged at Rwf104.

The other equities counters closed as follows: Bralirwa at Rwf134; Crystal Telecom Rwf85; Equity Bank Rwf334; NMG at Rwf1,200; KCB: Rwf330 and Uchumi Supermarkets at Rwf104.

At the end of the formal trading hours, there were outstanding offers of 492,600 shares between Rwf121 and Rwf140, while Crystal Telecom received outstanding offers of 557,900 shares between Rwf85 and Rwf90, and there were outstanding offers of 393,200 shares on the I&M Bank counter between Rwf105 and Rwf108.

Market capitalisation was recorded at Rwf2.803 trillion.

