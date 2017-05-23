At least 108 households in Gatare Village of Gatare cell in Nyakariro Sector, Rwamagana District will no longer have to depend on kerosene or firewood as their source of light after Rwanda National Police, yesterday, lit them with solar home systems.

The handover of the solar systems to beneficiaries, which is part of the ongoing activities to mark the 17thanniversary of the force, was presided over by the Minister of Infrastructure, James Musoni.

The event was also attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Emmanuel K. Gasana and the Governor of the Eastern Province Judith Kazayire, among others.

The community development activities in Rwamagana under the flagship of 'Police Week' also included the inauguration of clean water sources to serve hundreds of residents of Gatare Village, and conducted Umuganda where they constructed a road that links the residents with other villages.

Minister Musoni, while addressing thousands of residents, noted that development goes with sustaining what has been achieved.

He said that it's a "government policy to extend social infrastructures such as roads, water and electricity to rural areas in order to support development" and commended RNP for going beyond physical security to supplement such community development agenda.

"Peace and security are key pillars to fostering development; every effort has to be made to sustain the prevailing peace but also use it to develop ourselves and eradicate poverty, which can also be a security issue," the Minister said.

Gasana thanked residents of Rwamagana for joining Police efforts to keep their communities safe and secure.

"Fighting crime is a collective effort between community and law enforcement agencies; it is today a proactive approach where it is the duty of everyone to fight lawlessness rather than the old-fashioned reactive approach which creates a gap between the people and security organs," the Police Chief said.

During the event, members of Rwanda Youth Volunteers in Community Policing (RYVCP) donated a cow to a disadvantaged family in Gatare Village.

Gasana commended the youth for their continued social protection and security activities.

What beneficiaries said

Consiriya Kabalinda, 53, the beneficiary of heifer, whose house was also installed with solar home system, said: "I thank President Paul Kagame for promoting peace and security; our police are also very friendly unlike in the past. I will now be able to read my Bible at night. I thank these youth for giving me a cow, which I am going to take good care of.

Nyarandorimana Ernestine said: "Thank you police for bring light to my house. I am now able save all the money that I was spending to buy batteries for my torch at night. I pledge to continue fighting any unlawful tendencies in my village."

Epimaque Muvunyi, 47, a father of four, said: "My children will now be able to read and revise their notes easily; I will now be saving money that I was spending buying paraffin. Thank you Police for fulfilling our President's promises."