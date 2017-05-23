Nigeria: Three Sisters Drown in Bauchi

Konkiel village in Darazo local government area of Bauchi State was on Sunday thrown into grief Sunday when residents discovered the corpses of three underage girls at a stream where they went to play, police said.

The three girls were siblings.

Bauchi state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Mohammed, said the Divisional Police headquarters in Darazo had on Sunday received a report from a resident, Samaila Magaji, that three little girls who left home to play were later found lifeless at the stream.

Mr. Mohammed, a superintendent of police, said a police team rushed to the scene where they confirmed the incident.

"Police patrol team attached to Darazo division visited the scene and rushed them to General hospital Darazo for medical attention. A medical doctor certified victims dead on arrival," he said.

He said the corpses were photographed and deposited at the Mortuary for post-mortem examination "after which they would be released to relatives for burial according to Islamic rites".

He said the case is being investigated "to ascertain actual cause of the incident".