Nigeria: Harrysong, Orezi to Come Together for Real Deal Experience

Award winning Nigerian singer, Harrysong will on Sunday the 28th of May, 2016 share the Real Deal Experience stage with music star, Orezi at the C.S. Park in Aba, Abia State.

The duo will be joined by live band, Tipsy Kelvano and popular comedian, De Don who will be hosting the show.

Harrysong and Orezi who last worked together on the hit song "Raggae Blues" in 2015 will collaborate once again on the Legend Real Deal Experience stage. Speaking on the impending performance, Orezi enthused,

"Uyo was amazing but Aba will be different because Harrysong will be joining us. He's an amazing performer and I know the Aba people will have a great time. The Real Deal Experience is a great way of meeting my core fans and I'm excited to meet more of them in Aba. I have to commend Legend for their efforts on this."

Harrysong also added that, "It's my first time on the Real Deal Experience and from what I know about it, the show allows for Nigerian stars to showcase their unique music to core fans and I can't wait to do that with the fans in Aba. Plus I get to share the stage with Orezi. I'm sure it will be great!"

The Real Deal Experience, which has already been to Nnewi, Enugu and Uyo and now berthing in Aba, will feature a simulation room where consumers can experience how the unique bitter tasting stout Legend Extra Stout is brewed as well as exciting game shows with lots of prizes to be won at the event.

Speaking on the games and the consumer experience, Portfolio Manager-Mainstream, Lager and Stout brands Nigerian Breweries Emmanuel Agu said that,

"Legend Real Deal Experience is known to always reward its consumers and this stop in Aba will prove it as did the ones in Nnewi, Enugu and Uyo earlier this year. The consumers will not only be rewarded with numerous prizes but also with great music and a nice ambience. We are counting on Legend fans to come out in their numbers, not only for Harrysong and Orezi but also for other performances set to thrill everyone."

The Real Deal Experience, which has also featured dance hall star Timaya in the Nnewi and Enugu, will visit other major cities in Nigeria in the coming months.