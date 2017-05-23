Rwandan Community in Ethiopia Holds Family Day

Photo: The New Times

Families share a meal during the Rwandan community gathering at Yaya Village in the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Rwandans living in Ethiopia over the weekend held a Family Day where they met and discussed different aspects of the Rwandan culture and how they can inculcute it among the youth living in the country.

The event was held at Yaya Village in the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday, according to a statement.

It brought together over 170 Rwandans mainly the youth undertaking their studies in Ethiopia's aviation academy as well as other military courses.

It was organised by the Rwandan community in the country in partnership with the Rwandan Embassy in Ethiopia.

The day was dominated by entertainment and games, including football, basketball, among others.

Also at the event, the outgoing committee handed over to the incoming leadership.

The event was graced by Rwandan Ambassador to Ethiopia, Hope Tumukunde.

Alex Kamurase, the head of outgoing committee, hailed Rwandans who always set aside time from their busy schedules to come together to promote the country's culture.

"We are thankful to members of the community who entrusted us and have been with us in all the activities we are involved in, I also thank the new committee that undoubtly agreed to carry on and take the responsibility to serve the country, let us keep working together for a common goal, " said Kamurase.

Tumukunde hailed the outgoing committee and awarded them certificates of recognition and wished well the new committee.

She also hailed the solidarity among Rwandans living in Ethiopia and their role in supporting government programmes and asked them to participate in the forthcoming presidential elections.