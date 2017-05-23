Namibia: Musicians to Unite Yet Again in Efforts to Save the Rhino

After the launch of the song,'We have to stand together or we will lose them forever', musicians, Elemotho, Oteya, Esme, and Meta Tjiho are going to team up yet again and release a video of their song.

The song was released on World Rhino Day 2016 and was given significant airtime on radio and televisions stations throughout the country.

The artists are working in collaboration with Save the Rhino Trust Namibia (SRT) and are helping with the national outreach campaign, to support rhino conservation.

Elemotho recently said that he decided to support the world's last free-roaming black rhino population, as this shaped his outlook of the environment growing up.

"I believe my children also deserve to see rhinos in their natural habitat and our lives are enriched by our relationship with nature," he added

"As a Namibian, I have the responsibility to protect our natural environment and as an artist, I have an added responsibility to share this message to my people through song and after I saw the rhino in its natural environment, I felt pity for it because it looks so harmless and I really don not understand why people are killing it for noting," added Esme

Meta added that he has always been concerned abut the environment but never knew how to help therefore when Elemotho and SRT came calling, it was a no brainer for him to lend his voice. "I feel as a Namibian it is vitally important to take pride in our country and use our combined efforts to make a difference and this experience was a reminder that we are all responsible for the future of our rhinos and other wildlife," he said.

Oteya said as artists, they have a social responsibility and that she believes in nature conservation and that everyone has to do their part. "The rhino crisis involves all of us and we can not just ignore the issue at hand and therefore I am determined now more than ever to support this cause and create movement around it," she concluded.