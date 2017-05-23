22 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Marking 'Biafra Day' Paralyses Onitsha

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Biafra protesters (file photo).

The 17th anniversary celebration to mark the call for republic of Biafra paralysed social and economic activities in Onitsha, Anambra on Monday.

Members of Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State Biafra (MASSOB) - Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) occupied major streets of Onitsha hoisting 'Biafra' flags.

Some members who came from Nnewi, Awkuzu, Ogidi, Nkpor and Aguleri were seen moving on foot, in cars, tricycles and motorcycles which greatly slowed down vehicle and human traffic.

Addressing the members, the Anambra North Zonal leader of MASSOB-BIM, Mr Vincent Iloh, reiterated the resolve of the group to sustain the agitation through peaceful means.

"It is exactly 17 years today; what we in MASSOB-BIM are still saying through non violence is for Biafrans to be granted independence from Nigeria.

"That was what our great hero and the Peoples General, late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu tried to do in 1967 but was misunderstood.

"This is what the new Biafran leader Chief Ralp Uwazurike has continued to say since 1999 without the use of force.

"Until the needful is done, we will not relent.

"We want Biafra because the resources of our land have been confiscated with military might to develop other areas while we are left to wallow in state of dispair", Iloh said.

The army, police, navy and civil defence were on ground during the rally which lasted for several hours to forestall any breach of peace.

More on This

99 Pro-Biafra Agitators Arrested in Three States

About 88 suspected pro-Biafran agitators were on Monday arrested by the Enugu and Cross River State Police Commands for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.