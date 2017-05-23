Rwanda: RRA Gears Up for Genocide Memorial Volleyball Tourney

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) women volleyball club have started preparations ahead of the upcoming Genocide memorial tournament that will be held in Kigali from June 3-4.

Last year's losing finalists are training daily at Ecole Belge gymnasium as they prepare to go one step further this time round having lost the title in a five set thriller 3-2 to Ugandan side, Sport-S.

"We are training hard in order to keep our bodies fit ahead of the tournament. All players are looking strong and we will continue to work hard because the tournament attracts strong teams," said RRA head coach Jean de Dieu Masumbuko.

Meanwhile, the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) acting Executive Secretary, Gertrude Kubwimana has said that they expect this year's edition to be even better than the past tournaments.

The annual event is held in honour of over 50 members of the volleyball fraternity, who include players, coaches, and administrators as well as other Rwandans who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Teams from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda Congo Brazzaville and Burundi are expected to take part in the tournament.

FRVB has been organizing the Genocide memorial tournament since 1995. University of Kibungo (UNIK) won last year's men's title after beating Sport-S in the final.