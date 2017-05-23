Ghana: John Dumelo Apologises for Mocking Bread Seller

After a section of the public had fumed with rage over John Dumelo's post which appeared to them as making mockery of a graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's decision to sell bread, the actor has undeservedly apologized.

John Dumelo on Saturday, posted a picture of Godfred Obeng Boateng, who was selling bread in traffic on Instagram with the caption: "Just saw a knust grad hawking in traffic... what went wrong?"

The post attracted lot of critiques as some people, including musician and satirist, A Plus thought it was demeaning for the actor to have alluded that it was wrong for a graduate to sell bread in traffic.

They demanded that John Dumelo takes down the post and apologise to the young man who unknown to the actor owns A1 Bakery, a company which bakes bread in Kumasi.

After deleting the said post on Sunday, John Dumelo has rendered an unqualified apology to Godfred.

"I just had an extremely gracious fone conversation with Kweku Vito aka Godfred the hawker and apologized to him for misjudging his inspiring and humble actions by selling on streets with his employees. I must say however, that this is not at all like me especially as I have been promoting start ups and young entrepreneurs. As a matter of fact, since January , Ive had 10 graduate students undergoing start up programs under the John dumelo Foundation. I was totally out of order on this one and I sincerely apologize to everyone especially the hard working hawkers who endure the sun just to make ends meet. I will soon join him on the streets to experience this selfless act for myself. Very inspiring. #melomoment#entrepreneur #togetherness #A1bread," he posted on Instagram, Monday.

Meanwhile, Godfred Obeng, known among his colleagues as Kweku Vito, says although he has employed over 200 people, he is comfortable selling bread in the street.