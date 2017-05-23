Uganda: World Bank Lifts Suspension of Funding to Uganda

Photo: The Observer

World Bank country manager Christina Calvo with President Museveni.

The World Bank has lifted the suspension of new lending previously imposed on Uganda after a 10-month keep back.

In August 2016, the Bank suspended lending to Uganda due to numerous reasons including failure to kick start projects in time, poor absorptive capacity, corruption, mismanagement of projects, inability to do feasibility, social and environmental studies as well as human rights abuses in project areas.

The World Bank country manager, Christina Malmberg Calvo, disclosed the lifting of the suspension at a press conference held today, Monday at the ministry of Finance headquarters. Calvo said lifting of the lending suspension followed improvement in government's management of portfolio of active projects, 22 in total.

"We have seen a lot of progress in terms of how the government is managing portfolio of active projects with the Bank. An active project for us is one that has been approved by our board. And in the past, we have seen very long delays between approval by our board and when the project gets up and running in Uganda.

And, we were very concerned in August last year, when we had seven projects that had been approved by our board and they were not active. So, we were also concerned about the way in which the social-environment issues were being addressed in our projects by the implementing agencies and we have seen a significant pickup in that regard and yes, am pleased to confirm that the World Bank has reinstated Uganda's access to new lending." she said.

Calvo said starting June, two new projects will be taken to the Bank's board for approval. The first one is supporting government and civil society effort in combating violence against women and children and the other- on strengthening fiscal decentralization in education and health sectors.

"Later, it will be in June, we'll be taking two new important projects that the government has requested. It is one project to support the government's and civil society's effort to reduce violence against women and children.

And then, there is another project which focuses on decentralisation with particular focus on the education and health sectors. So by the end of June, Uganda will have two new projects in its portfolio that we are very hopeful will be processed expeditiously and get up and running for the benefit of ordinary Ugandans that need education and health services", she added.

Calvo said going forward, annual financial disbursements to Uganda will increase, suggesting improvement in absorptive capacity of Uganda than in previous years.

"Annual disbursements on World Bank finance project declined in the previous four years consecutively, and we simply had to address that by focusing more sharply on implementation. At least, what we can do to make things move more smoothly, more expeditiously. And, indeed for the first time we'll have an upward trend in disbursement, which is another way of saying the absorptive capacity of the country or the absorption total amount that Uganda absorbed in this year is higher than Uganda observed in the previous years", said Calvo.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of Finance and secretary to the treasury (PSST), Keith Muhakanizi, said they are strengthening feasibility of projects, adding that a policy document on the same is in the works.

"We have also reviewed, now the projects will be moving. For example we shall be required to seek cabinet approval and no project shall be allowed to move unless we have done a feasibility study or work plan for compensation if it requires compensation because there are constraints of dealing with a problem. So we're working out a paper, it will be available. I will invite you [media] for a press conference soon", Muhakanizi said.

Calvo added that they are in full support of feasibility of all projects to ensure proper preparation through the entire project cycle.

"I fully support the ministry's efforts to improve management of public investment. We're very concerned that public investments are not screened and that is why the PSST referred to feasibility studies. The compensation for land, livelihood, the financing has not been secured upfront and so there are loans available before the ground has been properly prepared and that is not a good idea. It has to be sequenced in a different way all through from project selection, to preparation, to tendering, implementation and then not to forget upkeep and maintenance. Once you have invested in global assets, you have to keep it up in order to get the whole life cycle benefit of those investments on economic growth", she said.

On the sluggish economic growth rate for 2016/17 fiscal year, Calvo said the World Bank is in agreement with the subdued economic outlooks revealed by the International Monetary Fund last week.

The IMF reduced Uganda's economic growth in the short-term to 3.5 percent despite earlier projections that Uganda's economy would grow between five and 5.5 percent.

URN