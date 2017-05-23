Tanzania: Azania to Represent Country in Road to Anfield Tourney

Azania Group outplayed H&R Consultancy 6-5, to win a ticket of representing Tanzania in Standard Chartered-Road to Anfield regional tournament slated for Saturday at Jakaya M. Kikwete Youth Park in Dar es Salaam.

They will now face Capital FM from Kenya as well as Coca Cola from Uganda to find the regional winner, who will go to Anfield for a familiarisation tour. The mouth-watering finale saw both teams displaying good football with the aim of making it into the next round of the competition.

However, penalties had to be taken to separate men from boys of which in the end, the flour makers emerged victorious. Speaking after the encounter, Azania Group skipper Shabaka Hamis said good preparation was the secret towards their triumph.

“In every game that you want to play, thorough preparation is important and this is what we did as a team. The road has just begun for us considering the fact that the teams that we will face from Kenya and Uganda are much better, hence we must double our efforts prior to the next matches,” he said.

Shabaka. H&R Consultancy skipper, Phillip David, said the outcome of the game was an opportunity for his side to make extra preparations ahead of the next Standard Chartered tournament.

“We have lost today but this is a chance for us to sit down and come up with positive strategies for the future games. Last time, we finished third position in the same competition.

Today, we are the runners-up and hopefully next year we shall be the winners,” Phillip said confidently. In his closing remarks, Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania Limited Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Rughani, insisted that Azania Group must prepare well so as to win the Saturday’s regional tournament and make it to Anfield Stadium, home to Liverpool FC.

“It is my hope that Tanzania will win against teams from Kenya and Uganda which have also played the same tournament in their own respective nations. As sponsors of the competition, I want to assure you that we are going to do everything within our reach so as to see you in England,” said the CEO.

Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank, Juanita Mramba hailed Azania Group for their triumph but said the journey is not yet over for them. “You have won the local tournament today.

Next Saturday, you will play with teams from outside the country. It is your responsibility to ensure that you put everything together and utilise well the home ground advantage,” she urged.

The winners Azania Group were awarded a gold trophy whereas the runners-up H&R Consultancy went home with a silver trophy and the third occupants PWC were given Bronze medals respectively.