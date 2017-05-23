East Africa: EU Rejects Request to Lift Sanctions Imposed On Burundi

Dar es Salaam — The European Union (EU) has rejected a request of the East African Community about abolishing restrictions on Burundi, saying the restrictions will continue until the political situation in the country changes.

During the meeting of handing over the chairmanship of the regional block which took place in Dar es Salaam yesterday, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and President John Magufuli appealed to the European Union to drop the sanctions against Burundi.

The Major political crisis has plagued Burundi since President Pierre Nkurunziza had decided to run for president for the third consecutive time with opponents arguing that it was a clear violation of the Arusha Accord that ended a civil war in Burundi.