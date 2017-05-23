Tanzania: Fish Increase in Lake Victoria, Say Reports

Musoma — Dealers in the fishery industry have now the reason to smile after reports that fish have increased in Lake Victoria.

The Mara Regional Commissioner, Dr. Charles Mlingwa, has asked the region's owners of fish processing plants that suspended operations due to lack of fish to meet him and have some discussion on how they can resume their activities.

Closing the Lake Victoria Region Local Authorities and Counties Cooperation (LVRLACC) strategic review workshop here on Monday, Dr Mlingwa said that there was no need for the factories to remain closed while there was an increase in fish in the lake.

He said that the main reason given by the factory owners was lack of raw material especially fish following the increase of illegal fishing in the Lake Victoria.

Due to regular patrols carried out to end illegal fishing in the lake, he said now fish had increased in the lake, a situation that allowed fish processing plants to resume production.

He said it was difficult to meet the fifth phase government goal of attaining the industrial economy if such kind of factories would remain closed. He said while the government was still looking on how other industries could be opened, the available ones should be supported to operate well.

The two big factories that suspended operations for more than three years include Prime Catch Export Limited and Mara Fish Limited while Musoma Fish Processors have been operating under capacity and the main reason was explained as lack of Nile Perch (Sangara) in lake Victoria, resulting in illegal fishing activities.

Speaking to The Citizen, residents of Musoma commended the achievements but wanted the government to make sure that patrols against illegal fishing were sustainable so that to maintain the status of fish in the lake.

Mr. Shomari Mohamed, a resident of Musoma, said that if the responsible authorities were performing their roles as required, the situation would not reach that stage.

Mr. Mohamed said that the situation had compelled many people, especially the youth in Musoma, to become jobless after the factories suspended operations, adding that it was not only a big blow to job seekers, but also to the regional economy.