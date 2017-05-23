Kenya: Coffee Farmers Seek Assistance Over Delayed Payments

Hundreds of coffee farmers in Embu County held demonstrations at Manyatta market, protesting delays in paying their dues.

The farmers - affiliated with the Mwiria, Kiini and Karuriri factories that form the giant Central Ngandori Coffee Cooperative Society - said other factories in the area had already received their payments.

DAILY PROTESTS

The coffee society has over 3,000 members and is one of the highest-producing unit in the county.

They stormed Embu North Deputy County Commissioner Muzne Abdulatif's office, seeking her assistance.

They vowed to hold daily demonstrations until their grievances are resolved.

The farmers, carrying coffee twigs and singing songs castigating their leaders, were also joined by former Manyatta MP Emilio Kathuri.

PAYMENT PERIOD

According to Eric Kariuki, the money generated from the coffee that was sold three months ago was supposed to have been remitted within two weeks after the sale.

"Coffee has been sold but cheques have not yet been delivered to the society. According to the central auction, farmers are supposed to be paid 14 days after delivery but we are being told that they are pending.

"They have already broken the law by the delay and have not explained why," he said.

He said the coffee society has been frustrating farmers for a long time.

SCHOOL FEES

Deborah Gitiri, a farmer in Ngandori, threatened to stop cultivating the crop due to frustrations over payments.

"The children have been sent home for lack of fees and we are struggling with lack of money. I don't see any motivation to continue engaging in farming coffee," she said.

Harrison Njiru Mbaka, another farmer, said they were bitter because officials had promised to pay them on Friday last week but had not done so.

"We sold our coffee just like farmers in other factories yet they have been paid. The committee members are very arrogant and are not listening to our cries," he said.

Ms Abdulatif confirmed that the farmers had lodged their complaints and said she would summon mangers of the the cooperatives to address the matter.