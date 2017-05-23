23 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Reports Yet of South Africans Affected By Manchester Explosion

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Concert Explosion Kills 19 People in Britain

No reports have yet come through of any South Africans affected by the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northern England, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) said on Tuesday.

"It is too early. They are still going through who was at the concert. So far we have not been notified. It is a developing situation," spokesperson Clayson Monyela told News24.

Manchester police responded to an explosion at the conclusion of the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

At last count 22 people, including children, were confirmed dead and around 50 people injured.

"The injured are being treated at six hospitals across Greater Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected and we are doing all we can to support them," Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement.

"We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise. We are working closely with the national counter terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners."

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, took to Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning to express his condolences.

"My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city," he said.

Dirco was expected to release a statement later on Tuesday.

News24

South Africa

Land - 1.8 Million Hectares Transferred to Communal Trusts Since 1994

Almost 2 million hectares of land have been transferred to communal property associations (CPAs) and trusts since 1994,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.