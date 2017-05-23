Photo: Collins Omulo/The Nation

From left: Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra Esther Passaris, partly hidden, Governor Evans Kidero and senatorial aspirant Edwin Sifuna at Sir Ali Muslim Club on May 21, 2017. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Governor Evans Kidero has termed his Jubilee competitor senator Mike Sonko a comedian who cannot be entrusted with Nairobi leadership.

Speaking to the Nation on Monday, Dr Kidero said that the Jubilee Party nominee was unsuitable for Nairobi affairs terming his vision for the city as ill-informed and would only take Nairobi backwards instead of continuing the developments he has initiated.

"We cannot accept Nairobi to be controlled by a comedian. We need a credible leader who will be able to address issues facing city residents and not one who is making knee-jerk pronouncements that are not tenable in practice," said Dr Kidero.

Governor Kidero will be battling to retain his seat on August 8 against Mr Sonko, 2013 presidential loser Peter Kenneth and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's aide Miguna Miguna.

However, Dr Kidero's bid received a boost on Monday after some 500 Muslim traders from Kamkunji constituency promised to rally behind him.

POOR MANAGER

He was accompanied by ODM Nairobi County senatorial nominee Edwin Sifuna, Woman Representative nominee Esther Passaris, Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra and Starehe Constituency ODM parliamentary nominee Steve Mbogo.

The leaders drummed up support for the re-election of Dr Kidero taking jabs at Mr Sonko terming him an unsuitable leader who could not govern the city.

Mr Sifuna referred to Mr Sonko as a poor manager of the city saying businesses would suffer if he was elected.

"If we allow Sonko to take over, hawkers will flood the city which will be bad for business," he said.

Meanwhile, Kidero has assured traders that he will increase the number of modern kiosks in the city to accommodate more of them if he is re-elected.

DO BUSINESS

He promised the traders operating at Bus Station, Wakulima and Muthurwa Markets that his administration would deal with City Inspectorate officers who continually harass the traders.

"I have heard and I will ensure as your governor all business people have a conducive environment to do business. We will have more modern kiosks. The issue of licenses will also be addressed," said Dr Kidero.

The governor told the traders that he would look into their complaints which included increased licenses fee, poor drainage and mounting heaps of decaying garbage which possess health risks to them and their clients.