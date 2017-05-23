23 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Npo Heads to Johannesburg High Court to Request Changes to Sexual Offences Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

Non-profit organisation, Women and Men against Child Abuse, is on Tuesday expected to approach the High Court in Johannesburg in an effort to change the law to ensure that the legal system acknowledges the seriousness of all sexual violence cases, irrespective of the elapsed time since the offence.

The organisation previously said that section 18 of the Criminal Procedures Act currently stated that all sexual offences, other than rape, could not be prosecuted 20 years after the crime had been committed.

They wanted to bring the application to the court to argue that this section excluded survivors who had suffered many other forms of sexual abuse other than rape, and that these survivors should be given the opportunity to approach the criminal justice system for legal resource.

News24

South Africa

Land - 1.8 Million Hectares Transferred to Communal Trusts Since 1994

Almost 2 million hectares of land have been transferred to communal property associations (CPAs) and trusts since 1994,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.