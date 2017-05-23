22 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda to Start Issuing National IDs to Citizens in Diaspora

Uganda missions abroad will soon start registering citizens in the diaspora for National Identification Numbers, Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda has said.

Speaking to Ugandans in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, Dr Rugunda said the government was aware of the challenges the diaspora is going through with registration for National IDs and decided to address their concerns.

"I spoke to minister of state for Internal Affairs, Obiga Kania who assured me that within a relatively short period of time, our embassies should be able to start registering Ugandans abroad for National Identification so that you can be able to validate your phone SIM cards," the Prime Minister said during the event to celebrate the ordination of Rev Fr Godfrey Musabe Apuuli as the first Ugandan to be ordained in the Archdiocese of Boston.

Dr Rugunda urged Ugandans in the diaspora to take advantage of that window when it opens up to register to enable them participate effectively in accessing services from the government.

The prime minister congratulated Rev Musabe and the Uganda community in Boston for keeping united and advancing solidarity.

The Prime Minister is in Boston for meetings to explore building partnerships with Havard University.

