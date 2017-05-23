22 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Minister Orders Harare to Recover Looted $280,000

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Chronicle
Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

Local government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, has directed the Harare City Council to recover and return to council coffers some $282,000 which was looted by top officials.

A recent government audit at Town House revealed that four council officials unlawfully transferred $282 000 from the local authority's beer levy to their personal accounts in 2014.

According to the audit report the beneficiaries of the swindle included Mahachi T ($75,000), Zvikaramba CT ($130,000), Chingombe C ($35,000) and Pfukwa PM ($42,000.

The report said the local authority lacked transparency in its dealings with rate payers' funds.

"The finance controller was not effective, efficient, economical and transparent in the use of council's financial resources," read part of the report which directed the city fathers to recover the money "whose reasons for being withdrawn" remain unknown.

"Connivance in the misappropriation or embezzlement of council funds in this case cannot be ruled out," the report further states.

Zimbabwe

'Drunk' Cop Video Sparks Conversation On Mugabe Police Brutality

A video clip showing a drunk police officer in Zimbabwe has sparked a wider conversation on social media about how… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.