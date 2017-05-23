Kenya's Thoughts and Prayers are with UK - President

Farmers have dismissed the importation of maize to stabilise the rising prices of flour as a scheme to flood the local… Read more »

In a tweet from his verified Twitter account, President Uhuru Kenyatta said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the United Kingdom after the tragic incident in Manchester last night. "Kenya knows what it is like to suffer a tragedy such as this. So our hearts go out to the U.K., and especially to the families which have woken to devastating news this morning. We share a long history with the UK; we remain allies and partners. "I have assured the Prime Minister, Rt Hon @theresa_may, that she will have any help we can give. We will stand with her and with her country in the fight against extremism."

