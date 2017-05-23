Tanzania: Fistula Can Be Healed, What Everyone Needs to Know

Dar es Salaam — The government and implementing partners are joining forces with international community to step up the fight to end fistula in the country.

The implementing partners, UNFPA, Amref and CCBRT and the government have set plans to create public awareness to majority as they commemorate fistula day on Tuesday.

With the theme, "Hope, healing and dignity for all" the partners intend to give hope by telling the society that fistula can be healed.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, UNFPA country representative Dr Hashima Begum said many women did not seek treatment because of lack of information on the cause of fistula and funds.

"Ending fistula is a high priority for UNFPA and the Tanzania government and that is why we are partnering to eliminate it through prevention, treatment and social reintegration," she said.

In Tanzania, over 3,000 women a year develop obstetric fistula after child birth due to obstructed labour and unavailability of emergency obstetric care.