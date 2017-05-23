22 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: U.S. Dishes Out Sh1.2 Trillion to Tanzania for Combating HIV/Aids

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The United States of America has announced the renewal of support of 526million US dollars (equivalent to Sh1.2 trillion) to the Tanzania government as assistance in combating HIV/Aids for the 2017/2018 period.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Government's Communication Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, the renewed assistance will include HIV test to approximately 8.6 million Tanzanians.

The statement also said the assistance would include providing treatment to 360,000 people who newly tested positive, bringing the total number of Tanzanians on HIV treatment to 1.2 million.

The two governments have had a long and close history of partnership to improve local capacity in addressing HIV/Aids. Tanzania has been the beneficiary of this kind of assistance for many years.

