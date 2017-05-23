Kenya: KPL to Enforce Ban On Muhoroni Venue

Muhoroni Youth could play their remaining home matches at Moi Stadium, Kisumu, following Football Kenya Federation's indefinite ban on the team's home ground Muhoroni Stadium over hooliganism at the weekend.

Although Muhoroni Youth's officials have vowed to disregard the ban, Kenyan Premier League's management has confirmed that it will help enforce the ban if the referee's report provides proof of extreme fan aggression in their match against Nzoia.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda on Monday said Nzoia United has made a formal complaint regarding Saturday's game, and accompanied it with photographic evidence of one of their supporters who was left heavily bandaged after the game.

"We are waiting for the referee's report and we shall act after that. Depending on the report, they could be sanctioned by playing without fans, being fined or the stadium could be banned until they prove they have improved security," Oguda said.

Saturday's match was delayed for 14 minutes as the match descended into chaos in the 60th minute when Nzoia netted their third goal of the match for a 3-0 scoreline.

Eye witness accounts indicate that Nzoia fans were attacked by Muhoroni stewards and fans in a scuffle that saw knives, clubs and other crude weapons being used.

Muhoroni are 15th in the SportPesa Premier League table of standings with just one point off the bottom, having won just twice in the 12 rounds of games played so far.

Meanwhile, AFC leopards' misfortunes refused to dissipate on Saturday as they succumbed to yet another loss to Kakamega Homeboyz at their shared Mumias Stadium.

The defeat was made even more painful by the fact that it is Ivorian Lamine Diallo, a former Ingwe player, who netted the sole goal in the 1-0 defeat.

The 13-time champions have now nose-dived to the league's 11th position ahead of another daunting assignment against defending champions Tusker next weekend.

And speaking of Tusker, the team's steady resurgence has now seen them jump from second last to joint second position on the log in eight weeks.

Their 2-0 win over Mathare United last weekend stretched their winning record to six consecutive games, and they have never suffered defeat for a combined ten games.

This can be attributed to the squad shakeup effected by coach George "Best" Nsimbe two months ago that saw key players like Eugene Asike, Anthony Ndolo, Martin Kiiza lose their positions to more youthful players like Marlone Tangauzi.

On Sunday, Posta Rangers' 11-match unbeaten record was ruined by a 1-0 defeat to Ulinzi Stars last weekend.

The postmen now need to summon all their strength to ensure that they provide a positive response when they face table leaders Gor Mahia this weekend.