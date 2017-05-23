22 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Health Minister Promises 100 Operating Theatres On Fistula Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — The government is planning to improve 100 health centers in the country by constructing operating theaters in the coming financial year that will facilitate emergency obstetric care like C-section.

The Health Minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said this on Monday in a recorded video viewed ahead of the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula on May 23.

She said the aim was to improve obstetric services provided in the facilities in order to make possible the reduction of maternal mortality rates in the country.

Ms Mwalimu explained that most deaths caused by fistula occurred when there was a delay in taking women with fistula to hospital for treatment as it was sometimes caused by poor road infrastructure.

She added that even when they reached hospital, there's no immediate services provided for rescue.

"I urge communities to help women go instantly to hospital for treatment once they've discovered the illness and should remember that Fistula treatment is free in all public health facilities countrywide," she added.

According to Ms Mwalimu, about 6,231 women have got treatment and healed from fistula in the past five years.

Tanzania

MPs Bullish On More Research and Development Investment in Agriculture

SOME Members of Parliament yesterday expressed the need for more investment in science and technology in agriculture in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.