Tanzania: Health Minister Promises 100 Operating Theatres On Fistula Day

Dar es Salaam — The government is planning to improve 100 health centers in the country by constructing operating theaters in the coming financial year that will facilitate emergency obstetric care like C-section.

The Health Minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said this on Monday in a recorded video viewed ahead of the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula on May 23.

She said the aim was to improve obstetric services provided in the facilities in order to make possible the reduction of maternal mortality rates in the country.

Ms Mwalimu explained that most deaths caused by fistula occurred when there was a delay in taking women with fistula to hospital for treatment as it was sometimes caused by poor road infrastructure.

She added that even when they reached hospital, there's no immediate services provided for rescue.

"I urge communities to help women go instantly to hospital for treatment once they've discovered the illness and should remember that Fistula treatment is free in all public health facilities countrywide," she added.

According to Ms Mwalimu, about 6,231 women have got treatment and healed from fistula in the past five years.