Africa: Social Media Feeds Both Empower and Disempower

As a keen follower of global political trends, the news that Kenya's president, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, has procured the services of Cambridge Analytica ahead of his election campaign did not catch me by surprise.

The UK based "big data" firm rose to fame in 2016 when they "facilitated" electoral victories for the Brexit campaign, and later the Trump campaign.

This trend inspired my piece which was published in a November 2016 edition of this paper, discussing how data, especially digital data, could swing Tanzania's 2020 polls. I cannot help but notice my previous argument becoming more of a reality, not only because political leaders are increasingly appreciating the importance of data, but also because life is becoming more and more "digitalised".

There is sufficient evidence to believe that, as the number of internet users is growing as rapidly as it is, social media users themselves will form the largest category of voters in the 2020 polls.

By virtue of this fact, social media can be said to be empowering. But before making this rushed conclusion, one has to as themselves if a population group always translates to a voting bloc. The answer is a resounding no. The inherent power of social media lies in the opportunity it affords its users to know issues, engage in debates about them, and ultimately formulate opinions based on their social media activity.

In other words, the diversity of opinion, as opposed its singularity, is what empowers social media users. However, as the Cambridge Analytica story illustrates, even though users are exercising their freedom to engage, they are also overexposing themselves to economic and political forces who wish to control them.

Hence, social media becomes disempowering when the persuasive power of the advertising industry is used to sell political candidates as if they were commodities. Corporations who own social media channels enrich themselves by aggregating and analysing every unit of data their users upload on their sites. This "big data" is then sold to parties who are either politically or economically motivated. Hence, even though these political interests do not have the coercive power to tell us who to vote for, they do know enough about us from our digital data to build campaigns that influence our political opinions, in the favour of whoever pays up.

Social media also becomes disempowering when the persuasive power of the advertising industry is used to sell luxury brands as if they had realistic social gains. My personal social media feed has recently been dominated by adverts by alcoholic beverages companies and betting companies. While I applaud the social media personalities I follow for turning their following into a business opportunity, I hate what they, in their collectivity, have turned my social media feed into.

These brands are using crude marketing tactics. And void of any form of regulation whatsoever, they are likely to see massive success in their digital marketing strategies. Yes, their economic success is something to be celebrated, but what about social responsibility?

When a company has enough money to get every social media bigwig to hold a sign urging their followers to engage in alcohol consumption or betting, is this when we wake up and smell the capitalist coffee?

Social media feeds are empowering; so goes the narrative we have heard. But who are they empowering, and at who's expense? Clearly, our data is up for sale and the biggest bidder will always end up being some political or commercial figure.

If we all decide to switch off our social media feeds, who will suffer the biggest blow? Yes, we will not be able to connect as we do now, but does that level of connection really translate to any tangible social, economic and political gains? The answer is debatable. However, what we know for sure is that if our feeds are switched off, multi billion dollars worth of stocks will also evaporate into thin air.

This sets a precedent for a movement. A movement to decapitalise digital data. A move to restore the empowering power of social media and limit its disempowering tendencies.