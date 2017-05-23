Tanzania/Gabon: Serengeti Boys Head Coach Proud of Players

interview

Libreville — Ahead of last night's Group B decider against Niger at the Stade de Port Gentil, Tanzania's U-17 soccer team, Serengeti Boys, head coach, Bakari Shime, spoke to CAFONLINE.COM. The 47-year-old enthused that Serengeti Boys, as the national youth team is called, would avoid defeat the Junior Menas and secure their country's first qualification to any FIFA-organised tournament, by securing a ticket for the 2017 World U-17 Cup in India later this year. Below are excerpts...

What has been your experience so far at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations here in Gabon?

This is a very good competition. It was very difficult for us initially because this is our first time to be here. I think all of us have come to learn and compete; it is an opportunity to improve young boys for their future and I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience so far.

Your team performed impressively in your first two matches against defending champions Mali and Angola, how do you feel about this?

The results have been good so far but we prepared well for this tournament. It was a huge feeling to draw against the title-holders (Mali) in our first match and winning our second game against Angola has given us great confidence. I 'm really happy for the boys.

What does the FIFA U-17 World Cup mean to you?

Last year, we attended a pre-World Cup tournament in India and we did very well despite the fact that was our first major international competition. We played against the US, South Korea, Malaysia and so, we already have an idea of playing at the World Cup level.

What is your experience before your appointment as Serengeti Boys coach; and what is your coaching philosophy?

I was a footballer and actually played in the Tanzania Premier League for Coastal Union of Tanga before I broke my shoulders and stopped playing football. I turned to coaching and have devoted much time to training of youth teams in academies. I believe in good defending structure as well as balancing in attacking.

How long has it taken you to get these boys up to this level?

For almost two years, we have been preparing this team and some of them since when they were in the Under-13 teams. They are now matured and ready to take up more responsibilities.

Who is the first person you are going to call if you get a World Cup ticket on Sunday?

I'm going to call my wife because she has supported me so much for this work because I'm not always at home. I have two daughters but I stay away from my family because of this job She has supported me so well and she would be the first person I'm going to call if we get the ticket to play in India.

CAFONLINE