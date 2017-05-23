PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has redeployed mines ministry permanent secretary, Francis Gudyanga, making a mockery of parliament's calls for his government to fire the scandal ridden bureaucrat.

Gudyanga, now higher and tertiary education perm sec, is among several permanent secretaries who were on Monday reassigned to different ministries by the Zimbabwean leader.

The re-deployments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda.

But it is Gudyanga's redeployment that is sure to stir fresh controversy as the 93-year-old leader appears to have shown open defiance for an institution that is mandated to watch over the executive.

Parliament's mines oversight committee led by Masvingo Urban legislator Daniel Shumba early this month recommended that the Civil Service Commission fires Gudyanga within a month for his alleged abuse of the country's diamond revenue.

"The grounds for dismissal include his role in aiding illicit financial outflows, poor corporate governance and at times his position has been conflicted," the committee report said in part.

Gudyanga faces abuse of office allegations, favouritism, and refusing to give MPs polygraph test results of Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) managers when they requested them. MPs want Gudyanga charged with contempt of Parliament.

As permanent secretary, Gudyanga is also accused of sitting as acting chair of government's Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company board.

The recommended dismissal of Gudyanga was also reinforced by the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zimbabwe Chapter.

"This will send a clear message to all and sundry that all corrupt people when caught, will be dealt with decisively," said the James Maridadi chaired grouping.

Gudyanga is however, not new to controversy.

He last month admitted to making payments to companies with links to the Israeli company, Nikuv International Projects.

Gudyanga was in court where he was testifying in a case involving former Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) acting general manager, Richard Chingodza and his deputy, Hannah Chitate.

The two are facing fraud charges involving $600 000.

Gudyanga said he had requested $575,000 from the MMCZ to finance the Minerals and Border Control Unit without consulting Treasury.

The money, it emerged, was deposited into the bank account of a private company, Pedstock Limited, which is linked to Nikuv.

The mention of Nikuv brings chills among President Mugabe's opponents who accuse the Zimbabwean leader of hiring the firm to meddle with the 2013 harmonised elections in which Zanu PF registered a thumping victory of rivals.

President Mugabe and his regime have denied claims Nikuv was allowed to tinker with the country's voters' roll in Zanu PF's favour.