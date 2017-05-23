Uganda: Lessons Uganda Can Pick From South Africa's Indaba Tourism Expo

What better opportunity can Uganda's tourism have than bask in the glory of free marketing that came with the coveted Indaba expo.

The annual expo in Cape Town, South Africa was held this week but the climax for Uganda's tourism must have come in the form of South African president Jacob Zuma who showered the country with praises for the beauty that Uganda is.

"One day I was visiting Uganda. Yes, Uganda. It is a beautiful country, ever green and home to Lake Victoria," he said, prompting the crowd into continuous murmurs.

This was a signature approval that perhaps will sell Uganda far and wide and help to the lift the country's tourism fortunes.

"I heard someone from Durban complaining that their president [Zuma] forgot all about South Africa and marketed Uganda. Anyone in that room who had never been to Uganda must have made up their mind to visit soon," Doreen Katusiime, the permanent secretary at the ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, said.

Indaba is one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African calendar where Uganda has twice (2015 and 2016) won as best exhibitor.

The interest in Uganda's tourism at this year's edition was commendably good and Stephen Asiimwe, the Uganda Tourism Board chief executive officer, believes that "our marketing and publicity campaign is paying off in a big way."

At the expo, the Uganda Stand was beautifully displayed is strands of the black, yellow and red flag colours, highlighted by a special day on Wednesday where delegates from Uganda turned up dressed in traditional attire. Women wore the gomesi while men wore kanzu.

"I have heard about Uganda's beauty and being the pearl of Africa but I need to learn more. I have booked a safari in November and I cannot wait to come and trek the mountain gorillas, go mountain climbing and visit some national parks," Rodrigez Richards, a tourist from Brazil, said, highlighting the fact that Uganda might perhaps be starting to see some good takeaways from the annual event.

Jacob Lubega, a tour operator from Gracious Tours & Travel, however, observed that there was need to do more marketing if Uganda is to maximally gain from such events.

"People seem to have heard about Uganda but are not sure about the offers. We need to do more marketing of our tourism products," he said.

But to Asiimwe, although much is still lacking, there have been milestones that are backed by figures.

"... the results can be felt through visits at our stall (at the expo in South Africa). This has been a result of heavy engagement, publicity and marketing of our unique experience," he said.

For instance, according to Asiimwe, Uganda offers one of the most complete tourism experiences across the globe that gives tourist an opportunity to engage in a variety of activities such as gorilla trekking, white water rafting and fishing and marine expedition in just a single package.

Key lessons

However, Indaba offers some key lessons, particularly to Tourism ministry and UTB that are mandated to showcase Uganda's beauty within and beyond Uganda.

"Personally, the one and main lesson I noted was the online diary and match-making platform. This system gives buyers and exhibitors a platform to plan their meetings ahead of the tradeshow. The system makes it possible to view and select companies or individuals you would like to meet and confirm your meetings before Indaba," Katusiime said, adding that since it comes at no cost it should perhaps be used during Uganda's tourism fairs.

But beyond technology, Uganda, according to Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, the minister of Tourism, must take advantage of such events to position itself as a tourism potential in order to tap into a network of opportunities at some of Africa's largest tourism marketing events.