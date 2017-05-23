22 May 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The leaders of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Cuba send messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 26th Independence Day anniversary.

In a brotherly message he conveyed in the name of the people and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki as well as peace and prosperity to the people of Eritrea.

In the same vein, Muhammad bin Nayef Bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior as well as Muhammad bin Salman Al-Saud, Deputy Crown Prince, Chief of the Royal Court as well as Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense sent messages of congratulations to the people and the Government of Eritrea.

Likewise, Mr. Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Republic of Cuba, sent message of congratulations and best wish from the people and the Government of Cuba in connection with the 26th Independence Day anniversary."

Eritrea

More Messages of Congratulations

The leaders of Russian Federation, People's Republic of China, the Republic of Egypt and Federal Republic of Germany… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.