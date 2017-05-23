Eritrea: Workshop On Land Degradation

Asmara — A workshop on redressing land degradation was held from 19 to 20 May here in Asmara at national level.

At the workshop in which representatives from different ministries and agricultural experts took part extensive discussion was conducted in regards identifying the main causes for land degradation and mechanism for redressing it as well as saving the eco-system and strengthening the water and soil conservation programs.

Indicating that daily lives and development of people are directly connected with land, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, called on judicious use of land taking into consideration future generations.

Minister Arefaine said that land degradation has become one of the main challenges for ensuring food and water security as well as environmental protection and expressed that Eritrea's is playing due role in the global efforts to redress the environment.

The Minster further pointed out that the post independence water and soil conservation programs are part of the efforts to remedy land degradation in the country.

Mr. Hirui Asgedom, G.D. of Agricultural Extension, on his part indicated that 70% of the Eritrean people depend from agriculture and that due to land degradation crops production has been reduced and is negatively affecting farmers.