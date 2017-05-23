22 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: World Health Assembly Begins Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — The 70th World Health Assembly (WHA) begins in Geneva on Monday. The main agenda is to determine the policies of the World Health Organization (WHO).

It will also appoint the WHA's Director General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget.

Candidates for the post are Dr Tedros Adhanom an Ethiopian politician who has previously served as Minister of Health in Ethiopian government, Dr David Nabarro a Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and climate change.

Another one is Dr Sania Nishtar a Pakistani cardiologist, previously served in the interim federal cabinet in 2013 overseeing public health, education and science in Pakistan. The new Director General is scheduled to take office from July 1 this year.

Tanzania

MPs Bullish On More Research and Development Investment in Agriculture

SOME Members of Parliament yesterday expressed the need for more investment in science and technology in agriculture in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.