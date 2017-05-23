Dar es Salaam — The 70th World Health Assembly (WHA) begins in Geneva on Monday. The main agenda is to determine the policies of the World Health Organization (WHO).

It will also appoint the WHA's Director General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget.

Candidates for the post are Dr Tedros Adhanom an Ethiopian politician who has previously served as Minister of Health in Ethiopian government, Dr David Nabarro a Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and climate change.

Another one is Dr Sania Nishtar a Pakistani cardiologist, previously served in the interim federal cabinet in 2013 overseeing public health, education and science in Pakistan. The new Director General is scheduled to take office from July 1 this year.