Somalia: Five Killed in Botched Al Shabaab Attack Near Mahas

A Somali official says at least five people were killed, and several wounded in a botched attack near Mahas town in Hiiraan province by Al shabaab militants on Sunday night.

Confirming the incident, Mahas district commissioner Mumin Mohamed Halane, told Radio Shabelle that government forces repulsed an attack against army base in Burtale village.

He added that the National Army soldiers engaged in deadly gunfight with armed militants who tried to stormed their base in the area, located on the outskirts of Mahas town.

Meanwhile, Local residents confirmed that soldiers and militants were killed in the skirmish.