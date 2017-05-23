22 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Five Killed in Botched Al Shabaab Attack Near Mahas

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Somali official says at least five people were killed, and several wounded in a botched attack near Mahas town in Hiiraan province by Al shabaab militants on Sunday night.

Confirming the incident, Mahas district commissioner Mumin Mohamed Halane, told Radio Shabelle that government forces repulsed an attack against army base in Burtale village.

He added that the National Army soldiers engaged in deadly gunfight with armed militants who tried to stormed their base in the area, located on the outskirts of Mahas town.

Meanwhile, Local residents confirmed that soldiers and militants were killed in the skirmish.

Somalia

Somaliland Demands Recognition 26 Years On

Somaliland's Foreign Minister talks about the self-declared state's struggle for recognition, domestic successes, and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.