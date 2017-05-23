22 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Suspected Militants Hurl Grenade At Police Station

Suspected Al shabaab assailants were reported to have hurled a grenade bomb at a Police station in Jowhar, the interim capital of the southern semi-autonomous HirShabelle state.

The explosion was followed by gunfire between the Police and attackers, thought to be Al shabaab members, according to a local official who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone.

The attack took place on Sunday night at around 9:00pm local time.

The authorities have launched a security sweep in the morning, on mission to arrest the suspects. No one has been detained in connection with the overnight hand grenade bomb.

