Tanzania: Yet More Questions As Nchemba Visits Area Hit By Killings

Dar es Salaam — Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba yesterday raised more questions regarding the perpetrators of killings in Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji districts in Coast Region.

Addressing the region's Defence and Security Committee in Bungu Village, Kibiti District,Mr Nchemba, who was expected to give a hint on groups or individuals who have so far killed over 30 people, instead asked many questions about the attacks.

He said previously they thought natural resources could be the motive before turning to religious beliefs and then political affiliation. However, Mr Nchemba said the question that had yet to be answered was why only CCM cadres and leaders were being targeted.

Mr Nchemba asked whether CCM members in the area had no right to live.

He said nobody would be arrested because of his political affiliation, adding that people who were a threat to peace and security would be dealt with irrespective of their political background.

"How can somebody from outside know that someone is the current or a retired CCM leader in a village or ward? How could they have such information without the collusion of locals? My conclusion is that there is more to these attacks than meets the eye.

"Why is someone's life endangered simply because he or she is a CCM cadre? How can other parties not be linked to these killings if CCM members are persuaded to defect for them to be safe?" Mr Nchemba asked.

He said the government was stepping up its operation in the region, and asked residents to cooperate with police by providing information that would lead to the arrest of people behind the killings.

"These people are living in these communities. I ask all well-meaning residents to cooperate with police. I wish to make it claer that the killers and their accomplices will be ruthlessly dealt with."

Mr Nchemba warned police against stating that the killers had disappeared, saying he wanted the perpetrators behind bars sooner rather than later.

He said it was unacceptable to have ungovernable areas in the United Republic of Tanzania.

Coast Regional Commissioner Evarist Ndikilo, who is also chairman of the region's Defence and Security Committee, said the decision to set up a special police zone in the region was a step in the right direction, adding that the regional administration would work closely with security organs to ensure that security was restored.

"I call upon residents to cooperate with police during the operation by providing information which will help them to arrest the attackers," he said.

Residents Michael Munishi, Hawa Haji, Jamal Idd and Said Shaaban welcomed the government's decision to form a special police zone in the area, adding that they would work with police to stop the spate of killings that date back to 2015.