Harare prosecutors have been left bewildered and scrambling to save their case as a South African claimed to be a drug mule won't defecate the evidence.

Isaura Masinga, 40, was arrested after ingested packs were detected in her stomach upon arrival at Harare International Airport.

After being picked up, she denied carrying any drugs, claiming instead that she was pregnant. She however refused to have a CT scan carried out on the supposed pregnancy.

Later tests, the State alleges, proved that she was not with child.

Masinga has remained in custody after being refused bail following the May 5 arrest.

Prosecutor Michael Reza had applied to have her stool monitored while in custody but she did not pass out any packs with her excrement.

This has forced the State alter its charges from possession of cocaine to obstructing the course of justice. Her trial commences on June 5.

Masinga initially appeared before magistrate Babra Chimboza charged with possession of cocaine.

She was represented by lawyer Nickiel Mushangwe who refused to have his client go for CT scanning after an ultrasound check detected body packs in her stomach.

Mushangwe told court that Masinga was having a difficult pregnancy, adding that, at law, a pregnant woman was not supposed to go for CT scanning.

Reza then asked to have Masinga closely monitored and her stool checked for evidence as she was reportedly only passing urine while in the custody of police officers.

But the defence lawyer opposed the application saying it was in violation of his client's rights.

The court however ruled in favour of the state, emphasising that if prosecutors failed to get evidence, the suspect was supposed to be freed immediately.

According to the State, detectives received information on May to the effect that Masinga was aboard Emirates airline and transporting cocaine.

It is alleged that she went to Brazil on May 4 and returned the following day with a very little luggage. She was arrested upon arrival at Harare International Airport.