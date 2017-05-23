22 May 2017

Tanzania: CRDB Plans 14-Storey Headquarters

Arusha — CRDB Bank will build a 14-storey headquarters building in Dar es Salaam as the country's largest lender seeks to further enhance its image.

Currently, the bank operates from six floors of a building that is located along Azikiwe Street in Dar es Salaam.

But the managing director, Dr Charles Kimei, told the bank's shareholders during the 22nd annual general meeting (AGM) here at the weekend that the bank will soon build a modern building that portrays the true picture of CRDB's status in the country.

"It will be an iconic building that will portray the bank's status, as well as its vision and commitment to Tanzania's economy," he said, declining to reveal the actual amount to be injected into the project.

During the meeting, held at the Arusha International Conference Centre, shareholders noted with concern that CRDB - being the largest lender which controls 20 per cent of all assets and deposits out of Tanzania's 58 financial institutions - need the kind of a head office that clearly describes its position in the market.

Some shareholders also proposed the need for lender to strengthen its presence in Dodoma where the government is relocating to.

But in response, Dr Kimei said the bank has already secured a plot close to Palm Beach in Dar es Salaam while in Dodoma, it has also acquired a plot.

"The plot in Dar es Salaam has already been cleared. We want to build a building that truly portrays CRDB's status in the market," he said.

