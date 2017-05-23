Sudan: UNAMID Calls for Restraint in Renewed Darfur Fighting

El Fasher — The Joint Special Representative of the UN-AU peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (Unamid), Jeremiah Mamabolo, has expressed the Mission's deep concerns about the renewed clashes in Darfur.

"Significant progress has been made on the road towards peace and security in Darfur, and it would be a serious setback to see these gains jeopardised," Mamabolo said in a press statement today.

"Unamid calls on all parties involved in this latest round of fighting to show restraint and use the peace process to resolve all outstanding issues. This is the only course of action that can satisfy the interests of the people of Darfur.

"Unamid wishes to remind all the parties of their unilateral commitment to a ceasefire which was decided in goodwill with a view to advancing the peace process," the statement reads.

"Unamid personnel in the vicinity of the clashes have been put on high alert. The Mission has dispatched verification patrols and is collecting information by other means from areas mentioned in incoming reports."

Since Friday, fighting has been taking place between Sudanese government forces and combatants of holdout rebel movements in North and East Darfur, with reports of large numbers of casualties on both sides.