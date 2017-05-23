22 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UNAMID Calls for Restraint in Renewed Darfur Fighting

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fasher — The Joint Special Representative of the UN-AU peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (Unamid), Jeremiah Mamabolo, has expressed the Mission's deep concerns about the renewed clashes in Darfur.

"Significant progress has been made on the road towards peace and security in Darfur, and it would be a serious setback to see these gains jeopardised," Mamabolo said in a press statement today.

"Unamid calls on all parties involved in this latest round of fighting to show restraint and use the peace process to resolve all outstanding issues. This is the only course of action that can satisfy the interests of the people of Darfur.

"Unamid wishes to remind all the parties of their unilateral commitment to a ceasefire which was decided in goodwill with a view to advancing the peace process," the statement reads.

"Unamid personnel in the vicinity of the clashes have been put on high alert. The Mission has dispatched verification patrols and is collecting information by other means from areas mentioned in incoming reports."

Since Friday, fighting has been taking place between Sudanese government forces and combatants of holdout rebel movements in North and East Darfur, with reports of large numbers of casualties on both sides.

Sudan

Obstruction of Aid Endangers Women's Lives

Most women and girls in the rebel-held Nuba Mountains of Sudan lack access to reproductive health care, including… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.