22 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Attack On Bus Leaves Coach Dead, Two Players Injured

A coach of a local football club was reported killed, and two players wounded after gunmen opened fire on the vehicle on the main highway between Mogadishu and Afgoye.

The tragic incident took place at Hawo Abdi area, just outside Mogadishu in the evening, as the players and their coach left Mogadishu and were on their way to Afgoye district.

The bus raid left the coach dead, and two players wounded, who are current being operated at a hospital in the capital, according to a football colleague, speaking to Radio Shabelle.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the shooting of the bus carrying football professionals near Mogadishu. The Somali government did not comment on the incident.

