22 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Troops Seize Illegal Arms in Mogadishu Sweep

Somali army forces have seized illegal small arms and military uniforms during a security sweep in the capital Mogadishu on Monday morning, information minister said.

The troops comprising of Police, Military and Intelligence units carried out Pre-dawn operation in Wadajir and Shangani districts, whereby they captured illegal AK-47s and pistols.

Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow, the Minister of Information, and Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire have reached the commanding center of joint forces in Wardhigley, where the weapons were paraded.

Monday's operation was part of the stabilization process of the capital before Ramadan.

