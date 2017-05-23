Zimbabwe: 52 MPs Yet to Speak Since Opening of 8th Parliament

OVER 50 members of parliament are yet to contribute anything in the national assembly since the beginning of the eighth parliament, an interest group has said.

Speaking in Harare Monday, Women in Politics Support (WIPSU) executive director Sakhile Sifelani Ngoma told a Zimbabwe Parliamentary Journalists Forum workshop in Harare that there was need to interrogate why debates are dominated by a few legislators when many are bench warming.

"We have a half way report where we compile a list of who is talking. As we talk right now there are 52 out of the 350 members of parliament as of March 2017 who are horaring mari yedu (earning wages off our taxes) who have not said bufu (never said a word).

"These are both men and women," said Ngoma, discussing a report by her group.

She added, "Talking, in this context, means sharing a ministerial statement, raising and or debating a motion and talking during question and answer. Basically, we have a group of 35 both men and women who do the bulk of the talking."

The organisation's report excludes committee level debates.

Meanwhile, the quality of debate in parliament has also been questioned with the general sentiment being that most MPs lack the capacity to effectively interrogate laws, policies, programmes and to also effectively represent their constituencies.

Ngoma said there is also an element of preferential treatment in the selection of legislators who speak and encouraged journalists to explore the reasons why that is the case.

"Generally, we know when this person is chairing, this and that person will be given a chance to speak for whatever reason," she said.

"We spend a lot of money trying to make sure Cris speaks and he does whatever necessary in the background to make sure he speaks but he never gets the opportunity. Why is it so?"

Although she commended the political leadership for progress made in elevating women to positions of power through the quarter system, Ngoma argued that the numbers are still far from impressive.

"We have 22 deputy ministers; of them, post reshuffle, we now have six women. We have got 30 ministers of which eight are female.

"Out of the 20 portfolio committees, five are women. At least senate has parity with three out of six thematic committees chaired by women," she added.

Ngoma queried, "Our president (Robert Mugabe) has been credited for being among the first to have a ministry of gender and such things, but when it comes to appointing, why has he not appointed women at parity levels?"

Responding to the concern in the past, Mugabe said he struggles to get a capable pool of women to appoint to such positions.

According to the 2012 census, women constitute 52 percent of the nearly 13 million population. Of the 350 parliamentarians, 125 (34 percent) are female.

WIPSU is an organisation which focuses on the capacitation of women in politics and co-hosted the meeting with Gender and Media Connect.