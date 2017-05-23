22 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Minerals Calls for Deepening of Cooperation Spirit to Achieve National Goals

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashem Ali Salim has called for the deepening of the joint cooperation spirit among the workers to achieve the national goals to overcome the economic impasse.

The minister said, when he addressed a ceremony inaugurating the project for distribution of the fasting workers needs at the ministry Monday under the auspices of the Ministry's Workers Sub-Trade Union, that the project was part of the objectives of the national dialogue outcomes to alleviate the living burden on the citizens.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Ministry's Workers Sub-Trade Union, Ibrahim Beraima, said that the project targeted coverage of 846 workers in the ministry in order to create a fabourabe working environment in line with the state program to mitigate the living burden on the shoulders of workers under the patronage of the First Vice President and the National Cabinet's Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh.

