Sudan: Presidency Condoles Family of Martyr Colonel Hamdan Al Simaih in Nyala

Nyala — The Presidency of the Republic on Monday expressed its condolences to the family of Martyr Hamdan Al Simiah who passed away in defense of the homeland during the attacks of the rebels who sneaked from Libya and from south Sudan.

The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahman, who led a delegation representing the presidency, conveyed to the family of la the colonel Al Simaih, the condolences of the President of the Republic Omar Bashir and those of the First Vice President Lt Bakri Hassan Salah and he entire executive and political leadership at the national level.

He said late Al Simaih died in defense of the homeland and of the faith and that his family has been making sacrifices in Sudan, in Yemen and in Kordufan and in Darfur and in each inch of the homeland.

Hassabou said although the government has been advocating and working for peace and opening its mind and heart for peace, but it was clear there are some hirelings and agents who are opposed to it.

He stressed however that the brothers of Simaih and his colleagues stand ready to repulse those elements.

He commended the leader of the Rapid Support Forces, Gen Hamdan Dalgo and his forces who along with the armed forces and other forces have repulsed the rebels who sneaked into the country from Libya and from South Sudan.

He stressed that Sudan was now in safe hands and that the message that entered the Sudan from Libya has found the right answer to it and that those who sneaked from south Sudan have equally found the right reply, adding that the army, the RSF and the other regular forces stand ready to face those elements.

He said the martyrdom of some troops will only strengthen the steadfastness of the country to stay strong, save and secure.

He said the late Simaih would be promoted to the post of Major General and that a school will be established and named after him as well as a complex bearing the name of the martyr.