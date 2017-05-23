Sudan: Finance Minister Assumes His Position, Pledges to Complete What His Predecessor Began in Economic Reform

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gen. Dr. Mohamed Osman Al-Rikabi has pledged to complete the economic reform programs initiated by his predecessor as soon as possible.

"We feel the responsibility before God and then the citizens and we strive to be as challenging as possible by exerting the effort to move the Sudan to the level of well-being and realize the ambitions of the citizen," he said.

The minister appreciated the efforts made by his predecessor and his smooth leadership that led the country to safety in spite of the internal and external challenges surrounding it, stressing continuation of work on the same track and in more effort in the spirit of one team to achieve the public interest to overcome the challenges of the next stage, promising to improve the living standards of the people through implementation of the national dialogue outcome by taking advantage of the opportunities available from the lift economic sanctions and openness to the outside world.

For his part, the Former Minister of Finance Badr-Eddin Mahmoud stressed the importance of continuing economic reform programs in line up with the outcomes of the national, stressing the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation with the broad financial sector units and the central bank in the macro and sectoral policies.

The First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Mustafa Yousuf Hawally pledged continuity of the performance of the Ministry's employees and leaders with the same vigor, determination and responsibility to complete the economic reform programs and meet the challenges in cooperation and coordination with the ministries of the economic sector.