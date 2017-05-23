22 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister for Defense Presents His Condolences On the Martyrs of Assalaya and Um Oshairaya Battles

Yala — The Minister for Defense, LT Gen Awad Bin Aouf, has hailed the memory of those who martyrs while repulsing rebel elements that entered North and East Darfur States, hoping quick recovery for those injured in the battlefield.

The Minister presented his condolences on the martyrs of the two areas reaffirming that the armed forces would not allow the rebel build glory on the blood and on sedition and on terrorizing the innocent civilians.

The minister vowed that the army and the other regular forces would not allow Darfur to be violated and that they would stand ready to offer their lives in defending it.

He said there would be no peace by cheating or treason or mercenary action.

He said those who martyred there would not be the last one but that all stand ready to follow the same path in defense of the righteousness.

Sudan

