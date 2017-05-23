Namibia: Gripping Netball Action in Windhoek

Wanderers Netball Club, Namibian Police Force (NamPol) and Afrocat Lions collected maximum points in their fixtures of the Khomas Premier Netball League on Saturday.

The Khomas Netball Federation runs the league, with matches played at the Khomasdal Stadium and United Sports Field in Windhoek.

At the Khomasdal Stadium, an impressive Wanderers clashed with Tigers in one of the thrilling encounters of the weekend as both teams showed resilience and determination throughout the four quarters.

Wanderers dominated the game from the start, but Tigers were stronger in the second quarter of the game, despite trailing by two points in all of the quarters against a Wanderers team that was determined to win their first game of this league season.

Wanderers dominated play in the last quarter, and won the game 38-35.

The Pionierspark team lost their first game of the league against the Unam netball team a week ago.

In another Premier League encounter on Saturday, Afrocat Lions thrashed United 52-35, while a dominant NamPol team walked all over Black Africa with an impressive 55-14 win.

In the First Division, Afrocat beat Tigers 37-35, and United lost to NUST by 40 points to 28.

In the Second Division games which were also played on Saturday at the same venue, Afrocat showed the dominance of all their teams in the league as they beat Black Africa 41-26. They also beat Tigers 24-13 in the last game of the day. - Nampa