Namibia: Inline Hockey Africa Cup Gets Underway

THE inaugural Inline Hockey Africa Cup gets underway at the Dome in Swakopmund on Tuesday afternoon when three Namibian teams will test their mettle against five international club sides.

According to the president of the Namibia Ice and Inline Hockey Association (Niiha), Dr Holger Mentzel only club sides responded to their invitation.

"The invitation to our first ever international event was sent out to the world via the Federation of International Roller Sports (Firs) of which Namibia is a member. For the upcoming Africa Cup we have mainly had a response from international club teams that have entered, rather than international teams," he said.

"These club teams are also mixed, consisting of several international players from different countries," he said.

Most of the teams have been made up specifically for the tournament and consist of players of various nationalities. The competing international teams are as follows:

The Moose Knuckles is a team from South Africa which also includes players from Brazil and Namibia.

The SAS Bluebirds is a mixed team comprising of players from Norway, Switzerland and Namibia.

The Peregrine Falcons consists of players from Namibia and Sweden.

The Taunus Wild Dogs is a team from Germany hailing from the Frankfurt (Taunus) region.

The Labeda Bulls consists of players from Canada, the United States, Spain, India and Namibia.

They will compete against three Namibian teams, namely the national senior and junior men's teams, and the Dare Devils, a team consisting of former Namibian national players.

The tournament starts at 15h30 on Tuesday afternoon when Namibia's junior men's team takes on the Dare Devils in the opening match.

They will be followed by the encounter between the SAS Bluebirds and the Peregrine Falcons at 16h50, while the official opening ceremony takes place at 18h10.

The Namibian senior men's team opens its account with a match against the Moose Knuckles at 19h00, while Tuesday's last match is between the Labeda Bulls and the Taunus Wild Hogs at 20h20.

The tournament continues with group matches on Wednesday and Thursday, while the knockout stages commence on Friday.

The positional play-off matches take place on Saturday with the final scheduled to start at 19h00, to be followed by the prize giving ceremony and a Red Bull party.

Mentzel said that they hoped to make more people aware of inline hockey through the Africa Cup, which it hoped would lead to bigger events.

"Through this international event we want to showcase the Dome's facilities to the world, while Niiha is also striving to host the Firs World Championships here in Swakopmund in the near future; thus the Africa Cup is meant to be a trial run for bigger things to happen," he said.