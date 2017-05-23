South Africa: Pretoria Couple Arrested for Having Sex in Car, Trying to Bribe Cop

Sunnyside police arrested a naked couple on Friday for allegedly attempting to bribe a local officer with R200, after they were caught having sex in a stationary car.

The suspects were spotted by two constables who were on patrol at an intersection previously identified as a hijacking hotspot, spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said in a statement on Monday.

When the constables approached the Audi A2, they found a 33-year-old man engaging in sexual activity with a 27-year-old woman, Mavimbela said.

When the couple realised that they had been caught by police officers, the man reportedly offered a R200 as a bribe.

The officers refused the payment and waited for the couple to get dressed, before taking them to the local police station, Mavimbela said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of bribery and public indecency.

Source: News24