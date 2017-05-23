22 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pretoria Couple Arrested for Having Sex in Car, Trying to Bribe Cop

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).

Sunnyside police arrested a naked couple on Friday for allegedly attempting to bribe a local officer with R200, after they were caught having sex in a stationary car.

The suspects were spotted by two constables who were on patrol at an intersection previously identified as a hijacking hotspot, spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said in a statement on Monday.

When the constables approached the Audi A2, they found a 33-year-old man engaging in sexual activity with a 27-year-old woman, Mavimbela said.

When the couple realised that they had been caught by police officers, the man reportedly offered a R200 as a bribe.

The officers refused the payment and waited for the couple to get dressed, before taking them to the local police station, Mavimbela said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of bribery and public indecency.

Source: News24

South Africa

Land - 1.8 Million Hectares Transferred to Communal Trusts Since 1994

Almost 2 million hectares of land have been transferred to communal property associations (CPAs) and trusts since 1994,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.