22 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Finance Minister Rikabi Sworn in

Khartoum — The Minister for Finance and National Economy, Dr. Mohamed Osman Suleiman Al Rikabi, was sworn in before the president of the Republic, as Sudan's new Finance Minister.

The Oath taking ceremony was attended by the First Vice President of the Republic and the Federal Prime Minister, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, as well as by the Deputy chief justice and the by the Minister for the presidency of the Republic

Rikabi said his priority would remain to implement the outcome of the National Dialogue and to give special attention to the livelihood of the Sudanese people as well as to increasing of production and productivity in the country as the only way out for the economic revival of the Sudan

The Minister pointed out that t close the economic gap of the country and to make best of the available resources to make the desired development of the National Economy, are part of the economic reform in the state.

