Sudan: Prime Minister Determines Bases of National Government's Work in Coming Stage

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has determined the bases of the national accord government's work in the coming stage which included collective work far away from any partisan, regional or ideological fanaticism and adherence to honest and protection of the public money.

Addressing the National Assembly Monday, Lt. Gen. Bakri has affirmed his government's determination to elevate the role of institutionalism and to expand the scopes of freedoms and participation for all the people of Sudan.

He hoped that the commitment to the set bases will result in realization of the Sudanese people aspirations and ambitions.